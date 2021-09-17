CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

From the Community Editorial Board: Redistricting

By Daily Camera editorial
Daily Camera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week congressional map makers decided not to place Rep. Lauren Boebert in Boulder’s second congressional district. Your take?. Due to its population growth, Colorado will now have eight representatives and will therefore need to redraw the current seven into eight Congressional Districts. California’s loss is our gain. Today, Colorado has three Republican representatives and four Democratic ones. No matter how we draw the new districts, one party or the other will benefit.

