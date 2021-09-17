CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

High school roundup: Winter Haven volleyball outlasts McKeel

The Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights: The Blue Devils prevailed in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 30-32, 25-14, to remain undefeated in the county. Carissa Michel had a big night and finished with 16 kills, 21 digs, and 4 blocks. Tori Martin ran the offense well and got everyone involved despite missing starter Luci Lippelgoos and finished with 39 assists and 12 digs. Jeslian Vasquez added 10 kills and 23 digs, and Dimaliz Figueroa Vasquez had 22 digs while leading the Blue Devils serve receive. For the Wildcats, Lucy Folsom led with 21 kills and 14 digs. Emory Hubbard added nine kills and eight digs, and Juleigh Urbina had 38 assists, 16 digs, and three kills. Hope Kimsey added seven kills, and Sofia Burke eight digs.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#High School#Blue Devils#Fort Meade 2 2#Christian#Hardee 3#Panthers#Hardee 1 6#Bartow

Comments / 0

Community Policy