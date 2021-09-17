NJ yanks Unilever investments over Ben & Jerry’s Israel flap
New Jersey is yanking its investments out of Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s decision this summer to pull out of the occupied territories in Israel. The state’s treasury department, which has $182 million invested in Unilever stock, bonds and other securities, fired off a letter to Unilever’s chief executive, Alan Jope, informing him of a 2016 law that prevents New Jersey from investing its pension funds in businesses that engage in boycotts of Israel, according to a copy of the letter which The Post obtained.talesbuzz.com
