NJ yanks Unilever investments over Ben & Jerry’s Israel flap

By Sarah Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is yanking its investments out of Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s decision this summer to pull out of the occupied territories in Israel. The state’s treasury department, which has $182 million invested in Unilever stock, bonds and other securities, fired off a letter to Unilever’s chief executive, Alan Jope, informing him of a 2016 law that prevents New Jersey from investing its pension funds in businesses that engage in boycotts of Israel, according to a copy of the letter which The Post obtained.

Outspoken ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s hopes change is brewing — or at least that’s what their latest flavor of ice cream suggests. The business partnered up with BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee company, and Greyston Bakery, a values-led supplier and longtime Ben & Jerry's partner, to create the frozen treat called “Change is Brewing” in support of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush’s “People's Reponse Act.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has designated Ben & Jerry's as a company that boycotts Israel under a law that forbids state contracts and investments with firms that take adverse action against the U.S. ally. In July, the socially conscious company announced that it will stop selling its ice cream in...
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Florida continues to move closer to ending financial ties with ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever PLC. Ash Williams, executive director and chief investment officer of the State Board of Administration, said Tuesday he anticipates Unilever will be added to what is known as Florida’s list of “Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel,” prohibiting state investments and contracts with the companies.
Florida continues to move closer to ending financial ties with ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever PLC. Ash Williams, executive director and chief investment officer of the State Board of Administration, said Tuesday he anticipates Unilever will be added to what is known as Florida’s list of “Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel,” prohibiting state investments and contracts with the companies.
Florida’s State Board of Administration has announced that it is advancing towards divesting the state’s finances from the giant Unilever corporation and its subsidiary, Ben & Jerry’s. Unilever also sells Hellman’s Mayonnaise, Telma breakfast cereals and snacks, and Dove soap products, among others. The move comes in response to a...
Woke ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor whose proceeds will partly go to support lefty Rep. Cori Bush‘s $10 billion, anti-police bill that seeks to defund cops and replace them with social workers in certain incidents. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the flavor,...
Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's rolled out a new flavor that the liberal company says will aid the "defund the police" movement. The company debuted the new flavor Monday, saying a portion of the profits will supplement Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush 's $10 billion bill to hire social workers to perform some public safety tasks previously handled by police.
Florida continues to move closer to ending financial ties with ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever PLC. Ash Williams, executive director and chief investment officer of the State Board of Administration, said Tuesday he anticipates Unilever will be added to what is known as Florida’s list of “scrutinized companies that boycott Israel,” prohibiting state investments and contracts with the companies.
Fans of Ben & Jerry's know that when it comes to crafting unique flavors, the beloved ice cream company is in a league of its own. Whether it's a Netflix-themed treat or a Stephen Colbert-approved concoction, Ben & Jerry's is among the most thoughtful and innovative brands around. And this week, the company added its newest — and perhaps most impactful — product to its flavorful lineup.
BREAKING: Murphy Administration Finds Ben & Jerry’s Broke State Law with Israel Boycott

The New Jersey Department of Treasury announced moments ago that it has made a preliminary determination that Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Israel violates New Jersey law. “Following the letter and spirit of the law, the State of New Jersey’s Division of Investment, working with its independent consultant, ISS, conducted a review of the actions of Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to determine whether such actions constituted a boycott of Israel or companies operating in Israel or Israeli-controlled territory,” the NJ Department of the Treasury’s Division of Investment said in a statement. “Following this review, the division reached a preliminary determination that Unilever’s actions did in fact constitute such a boycott and sent a letter to Unilever notifying the company of its provisional determination. Upon final determination, no pension fund assets may be invested in the company, and DOI shall take appropriate action to sell or divest any existing pension fund investments.”
LIFESTYLE
insider.com

Every difference between UK and US Ben and Jerry's

The most calorific Ben and Jerry's flavor in the US is the Peanut Butter Cup, a pint of which is 1400 calories and has 270% of your daily saturated fat allowance, and almost 200% of your daily sugar. Ryan Gosling gained 60 pounds for a movie he ended up getting...
FOOD & DRINKS

