Destiny 2 has always been a game about chasing the weapons and items you want the most. At its core, Destiny is a looter-shooter that aims to allow players a way to farm for the item they want the most. This has remained mostly true for the franchise, but players are beginning to claim that the exotic drop mechanic in raids is quickly becoming tiresome. Unlike other sources of loot in Destiny 2, raid exotics only have a chance of dropping one time on every character, every week. This means you have a max of three attempts a week at getting a sought-after raid exotic such as Vex Mythoclast. If you’re not blessed by luck, you have to wait until the next weekly reset.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO