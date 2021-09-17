CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj exposes how anti-vaxxers aren’t always who liberal media says

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never thought I’d have occasion to type these words, but: I like the White House’s Nicki Minaj policy. Ms. Minaj has 23 million Twitter followers (almost as many as me) and is hence a person of some influence. Her loony rant about her cousin’s friend’s cantaloupe cajones became the biggest story of the week, except for maybe Bolshevik Barbie’s backside broadside against rich people at the Met Costume Gala.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphopwired.com

Anti-Vaxxer Vibes: Nicki Minaj Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines, Twitter Fails At Changing The Queen’s Mind

Nicki Minaj might not currently be a chart-topping star at the level she has been in the very recent past, but the Pink Friday artist still knows how to command the attention of the masses. Taking to Twitter, the rapper and social media superstar rattled off some anti-vaccine talking points that have fans trying and failing miserably to change the Queen’s mind.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
prweek.com

How should the White House respond to Nicki Minaj?

The White House was just trying to get Nicki Minaj over her COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. But should they just quit while they’re ahead?. On Wednesday, Minaj tweeted that the White House had invited her for an in-person visit. But later in the day, the Biden administration put out a statement clarifying it had actually only offered her a phone call to address her questions about the vaccines.
U.S. POLITICS
uncrazed.com

Nicki Minaj’s Anti-Vax Twitter Rant Causes Massive Stir

Nicki Minaj has said that she will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine until she has “done enough research”. The rapper posted a series of tweets overnight on September 13, discussing the COVID-19 vaccine after fans noticed that her last public appearance was over a year ago. “I have an...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blackchronicle.com

Nicki Minaj Locks Horn With Twitter After Sharing Anti-Vaxxer Views

Nicki Minaj might not currently be a chart-topping star at the level she has been in the very recent past, but the Pink Friday artist still knows how to command the attention of the masses. Taking to Twitter, the rapper and social media superstar rattled off some anti-vaccine talking points that have fans trying and failing miserably to change the Queen’s mind.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Liberal Media#Anti#The White House#Biden#Subaru#Pfizer#The New York Times#Nix#Ph D#Americans#Covid Boogaloo
globalvoices.org

From vaxxing to doxxing: The social media power of Nicki Minaj

The Nicki Minaj vaccine controversy, heavily covered by international media and responded to by the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, British prime minister Boris Johnson and Trinidad and Tobago's health minister Terrence Deyalsingh, has taken an unexpected turn.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Jason Whitlock Tells Tucker Carlson Nicki Minaj’s Media Critics Are ‘Satanic’

Tucker Carlson said Friday night he agreed with BlazeTV’s Jason Whitlock saying that Nicki Minaj is being criticized by “satanic” media figures. Whitlock joined Carlson after writing a column attacking MSNBC’s Joy Reid as “the black MSNBC cultural overseer at the Rachel Maddow plantation” and “a high priestess in a satanic cult” and accused her of hosting “a Jesus-hostile television show” and even said she “moved into Massa Maddow’s big house.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Black Twitter Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Seemingly Suggesting Husband’s Rape Victim is White

Black Twitter is debating Nicki Minaj’s past comments on her husband’s rape case following Jennifer Hough’s tell-all interview on The Real. An emotional and visibly shaken Hough took to The Real on Wednesday to break her silence on her 26-year-old sexual assault case against Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Hough sued Minaj and Petty last month, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated into changing her story.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Chris Wallace’s grilling of a GOP governor exposes a much bigger scam

When Chris Wallace grilled the Republican governor of Nebraska over his opposition to vaccine mandates on Sunday, the Fox News anchor did a fine job of exposing the incoherence of one GOP lawmaker’s positioning on the issue. But this moment is bigger than that. Wallace also helped expose a larger...
HEALTH
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy