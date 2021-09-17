CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Red Bull in legal threat to gin maker

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8BgC_0bzYGfEk00
Russell Evans of Norwich-based gin maker Bullards. (Bullards/ PA)

An artisanal gin maker called Bullards has been threatened with legal action by energy drink manufacturer Red Bull because its name contains the word ‘bull’.

The Norwich-based firm, which has 10 staff, received a letter from lawyers acting for Red Bull stating that there is a “likelihood of confusion on behalf of the public” as both brand names “include the term bull”.

Red Bull is opposing an application to register the mark Bullards before the UK Intellectual Property Office.

The letter said Red Bull is “prepared to resolve this dispute” if Bullards deletes a series of goods and services from its trademark application and registration, including energy drinks, events and non-alcoholic beverages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XSM2_0bzYGfEk00
Norwich-based gin maker Bullards has been threatened with legal action by Red Bull over its name, which contains the term ‘bull’. (Bullards/ PA)

Bullards said it does not want to make energy drinks, adding the claim is “ludicrous” and they are prepared to go to court.

The letter from lawyers acting for Red Bull said: “Our client recognises that your client’s brand stems from a historical family business and so it has asked us to highlight that it does not want to prevent your client from doing anything it has historically done.”

But it said Red Bull is “particularly concerned about the breadth of goods and services” in Bullards’ trademark registration and application.

Russell Evans, of Bullards, said he laughed when he received the letter.

“What they’re claiming is ludicrous,” he said.

“There is no confusion whatsoever and actually if we did concede we would be admitting there was.”

He said it would cost “thousands of pounds” to remove the goods and services listed in the letter and that Red Bull are “trying to bully us”.

“If needs be we’ll go to court and let’s see what a court of law has to say on it,” he said.

Bullards was founded in 1837, making beer and importing wine and spirits, before it was taken over by national brewery Watneys in 1963.

The Bullards name was revived in 2015, with the company focusing on gin.

Austrian firm Red Bull was launched in 1987, some 150 years after Bullards.

Mr Evans said: “They’re not saying we have to stop doing it (using the Bullards name) for gin, but they’re saying we can’t do events, we can’t do soft drinks, which we are going to do because we’re going to do tonics, we can’t do energy drinks – not that we would ever want to do energy drinks.”

He said some people have advised him to do as the letter asked as Red Bull have got “deeper pockets”.

“Well, I don’t think deeper pockets wins every case,” he said.

It is not the first legal dispute that Red Bull has had with a Norwich firm.

In 2013, Red Bull threatened the brewery Redwell Brewing with legal action over its name, which starts with ‘Red’ and ends with ‘ll’, before apparently backing down, saying there was “no dispute”.

Red Bull have been approached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Red Bull in trademark dispute with English gin firm Bullards

A small gin-maker threatened with legal action by global energy drinks firm Red Bull over the use of the word 'bull' in its name says it will fight the case. Norwich-based Bullards was told there was a "likelihood of confusion on behalf of the public" as both brand names "include the term bull".
DRINKS
racingnews365.com

Honda surprises with big engine upgrade for Red Bull

Prior to departing Formula 1 at the end of 2021, Honda have introduced a new specification engine component in a bid to help Red Bull win the World Championship. Honda have introduced a new specification hybrid component to their power unit, ahead of their planned departure from Formula 1 at the end of this season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Red Bull Shows You The Action Behind The Action In Paris

Red Bull‘s Paris Conquest brought new obstacle layouts, a head-to-head eliminator format, and new energies to the Trocadero in Paris—right at the foot of the Eiffel Tower—and we were lucky enough to cover the action last month. But what about the action behind the action? In the brand’s latest video, you’ll see that there was a lot of fun to be had even outside of the Conquest contest. Watch Red Bull’s behind-the-scenes edit, above.
MOTORSPORTS
healthdigest.com

How Bad Is Red Bull For Your Health?

You might be surprised to learn that energy drinks have been trending. With Bang, Monster, Red Bull, Four Loco, and C4 on the market, the options are plentiful. You can find nearly 1.8 million Instagram posts with #energydrink in the caption as of this writing. This number is alarming considering the many safety concerns surrounding energy drinks, as per the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Alcoholic Beverages#Gin#Legal Threat#Soft Drinks#Watneys#Austrian#Redwell Brewing#Red
SlashGear

Ford and Redwood Materials team for battery recycling

Ford has announced that it has teamed up with a company called Redwood Materials. The tie up will create a closed-loop battery recycling program for the US supply chain. Redwood Materials is far from a household name, but it is a leading battery materials company.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

Cars That Stand the Test of Time

Throughout American automotive history, a select few cars have had the style, consistency, and staying power to qualify as true icons. While other models have come and gone, these iconic vehicles have been the choice of U.S. drivers for generations. These cars have become legendary for their design and their performance. Their manufacturers have also […]
CARS
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Filippo Pampagnin of Bozzetto Group on Communicating ‘Green’ Activities

Filippo Pampagnin, strategy and marketing director of Bozzetto Group, discusses communicating the green impact of the fashion industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
Robb Report

Loewe Just Dropped a Luxurious, Earthy Line of Bar and Liquid Soaps

Loewe can now literally say its growing line of fragranced products cleans up nice. On Thursday, the Spanish luxury fashion house debuted a new line of liquid and bar soaps in three premium scents. Available in Oregano, Liquorice and Marihuana, the soaps are inspired by the ancient Greek and Roman practice of integrating therapeutic botanical essences in bathing rituals. The olfactory notes of all three soaps span an earthy range of aromas. The Liquorice soaps offer a sweet and woody aroma drawn from licorice plant roots. The Oregano soaps give each user’s hands the fragrance of a Mediterranean herb garden with a...
BUSINESS
SPY

15 Best Wine Clubs of 2021: Top Wine Subscription Boxes Reviewed

If you’ve ever browsed a wine website or wandered aimlessly among the bottles at your local wine shop, then you’ll know that picking out the perfect bottle of wine can be a daunting process. Because while our colleagues at Robb Report might be true wine connoisseurs, we just really like drinking the stuff. So if you’re looking for a list of the best wine clubs according to a world-renowned sommelier, we can’t help you. Instead, we evaluate wine clubs from the perspective of normal wine lovers like you. Consider this the anti-wine snob’s review of the best wine subscription boxes. Whether...
DRINKS
AFP

Nike cuts sales forecast, citing worsening supply chain woes

Nike cut its sales forecast Thursday, pointing to myriad supply chain problems that are delaying deliveries of athletic gear and expected to crimp sales for the next few quarters. The sports giant is dealing with a doubling of shipping times from its Asian manufacturing centers to North America, as well as closures of major factories in Vietnam and Indonesia due to local government restrictions because of Covid-19, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said on a conference call with analysts. Shipping conditions have been bad for much of 2021 and "deteriorated even further" in the most recent quarter, Friend said, noting port backlogs, rail congestion and labor shortages. "Lost weeks of production combined with longer transit times will lead to short-term inventory shortages in the marketplace for the next few quarters," he said. "We expect all geographies to be impacted by these problems."
BUSINESS
Sportico

A UK Ban on Gambling Jersey Ads Could Threaten $80 Million of Deals

The U.K. appears on the verge of banning gambling companies from advertising on the front of English Premier League jerseys, a decision that could dramatically re-shift the market for one of the biggest marketing assets available to teams. Betting partners have been a prominent piece of the U.K. soccer advertising landscape since a 2005 law loosened restrictions on gambling companies. This season, nine Premier League teams have a gambling logo on the front of their jersey, deals that are worth a combined $79.22 million (£57.64 million), according to analytics and consulting firm GlobalData. A government review of that 2005 Gambling Act, spurred...
GAMBLING
Robb Report

Taste Test: How Rabbit Hole’s New Limited-Edition Bourbon Got Pleasing Notes of Chocolate and Spice

Rabbit Hole is a relatively new distillery, having been founded by former psychologist Kaveh Zamanian in Louisville in 2012. The distillery is making its own whiskey, but in the meantime it has been releasing contract-distilled bourbon and rye from an undisclosed distillery. Rabbit Hole arguably left the “craft” designation behind after Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in 2019. But the spirit of innovation and ambition to make a product that stands out in the crowded Kentucky whiskey field has continued on. To that end, Rabbit Hole uses an unusually high percentage of malted barley in its Heigold Bourbon (70...
DRINKS
WWD

Cosmetics Packaging Suppliers Weather the Storm

Click here to read the full article. Packaging suppliers are gearing up to attend the Luxe Pack Monaco trade show, to be held from Sept. 27 to 29, the first time since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But while vaccines have enabled in-person gatherings to commence once again, the impact of the ongoing health crisis coupled with raw materials’ unprecedented price inflation has created one of the most tumultuous times in the industry’s history.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection From grappling with the extreme weather patterns to dealing with disruptions in global transport...
BEAUTY & FASHION
racingnews365.com

Horner provides update on Red Bull Powertrains project

Christian Horner says construction of the new Red Bull Powertrains facility is “on target” ahead of next year. Team Principal Christian Horner has revealed the construction of the new Red Bull Powertrains engine development facility at its Milton Keynes factory is “on target”. Red Bull will take on the running...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

McLaren insist there is still a 'gap' to Mercedes and Red Bull

Andreas Seidl believes McLaren still face a deficit to Mercedes and Red Bull on most Formula 1 tracks, despite Daniel Ricciardo's breakthrough victory at Monza. Team Principal Andreas Seidl is sure that McLaren do not have a car which is capable of fighting for victories every weekend, despite them taking their first win in nine years when Daniel Ricciardo made the top step of the podium at the Italian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
365thingsaustin.com

2021 MOTOGP™ RED BULL GRAND PRIX

The fastest show on two wheels will rev up Austin for three days of bar-banging. motorcycle racing action with the greatest riders in the world. Austin’s long-standing motorcycle heritage allied with COTA’s cutting-edge racing facility ensures that audiences can expect a jam-packed weekend of world-class, two-wheeled excitement on the track.
AUSTIN, TX
earmilk.com

Red Bull Batalla U.S Finals kicks off this weekend

This year kicked off the 15th anniversary season of Red Bull Batalla. Earlier this year, 36 of America’s hottest Spanish freestylers went head-to-head for their chance to take the crown. Showcasing wit, flow, and versatility, Red Bull Batalla judges chose the top 16 competitors to move on to the U.S Finals. Taking place on September 18th in Los Angeles, the last one standing will move on to the World Finals later this year.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Masi: Red Bull claim it was not warned over Perez 'incorrect'

FIA race director Michael Masi has denied Red Bull's claim that the team was not contacted over Sergio Perez's questionable overtake of Charles Leclerc at Monza. Perez passed the Ferrari driver shortly on the restart after the mid-race caution period, executing the overtake at the Roggia chicane. But the Mexican...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy