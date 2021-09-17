CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit to face his former club St Mirren

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dz9na_0bzYFCna00
Jake Doyle-Hayes, left, could line up against St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit to face former club St Mirren after missing last weekend’s Edinburgh derby through illness.

Left-back Lewis Stevenson is also fit to return to the squad for the cinch Premiership game after a minor niggle kept him out at Tynecastle.

Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are both still out, along with long-term injury victims Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Christian Doidge (Achilles), although the latter duo are ahead of schedule in their comeback bids.

Defender Ethan Erhahon and midfielder Alan Power return from suspension for St Mirren’s trip to Leith.

Attacker Greg Kiltie will be out for four to six weeks after having keyhole surgery on his knee.

Defender Charles Dunne will be out for another couple of weeks with a hamstring complaint.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

St Mirren leave it late to grab a point at Hibernian

A late equaliser from St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy left Hibernian frustrated at the end of an entertaining second half at Easter Road.The hosts struggled to impose themselves in the first half and trailed at the break to Eamonn Brophy’s opener.Hibs improved after the interval and looked to be heading two points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership after goals from Paul McGinn and Martin Boyle turned the game in their favour.But Shaughnessy’s header, with two minutes remaining, was enough to secure a deserved 2-2 draw for Jim Goodwin’s spirited side.Hibs made one change to the...
SOCCER
BBC

Hibernian 2-2 St Mirren: Hibs spurn chance to go top of table

Hibernian blew the chance of going clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as St Mirren staged a dramatic comeback to draw at Easter Road. Eamonn Brophy had given the away side the lead with a powerful drive. But Paul McGinn's exceptional volley levelled the score before Martin Boyle...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dunne
Person
Alan Power
Person
Christian Doidge
Person
Ethan Erhahon
Person
Greg Kiltie
newschain

St Mirren off the mark after thrilling win over Aberdeen

St Mirren claimed their first cinch Premiership win of the season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over 10-man Aberdeen. Connor Ronan netted twice and Marcus Fraser was also on the scoresheet to leave the Dons winless in eight games. Stephen Glass’ men were 2-1 ahead through goals from Scott Brown...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Former Celtic midfielder confirmed for Open Goal appearance

Former Celtic midfielder Tommy Gravesen has been confirmed as a guest for Open Goal’s show at the SSE Hydro next month. Gravesen enjoyed an impressive career playing for Real Madrid before joining Celtic. The Dane has enjoyed cult status amongst the Celtic support following his stint at the club but this has only grown due to the emergence of the popular channel.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
chatsports.com

Adlene Guedioura: Sheffield United sign former Al-Gharafa midfielder

The Algeria international returns to England after two seasons in the Qatar Stars League. Sheffield United have announced the signing of Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura. Having completed his spell at Qatar Stars League side Al-Gharafa Sports Club, the 35-year-old returns to England where he has been handed a one-year deal by the English Championship outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jim Goodwin happy with ‘gamble’ on St Mirren new boys

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admitted pitching both of his new signings in for their debuts in Saturday’s goalless draw with Dundee United was a risky move. But he felt the performances of Connor Ronan and Matt Millar justified the decision to start them despite neither being fully fit. He...
SOCCER
BBC

Hearts 0-0 Hibernian: Goalkeepers key to Edinburgh clubs' fine start to season

Hearts and Hibs continued their unbeaten starts to the Scottish Premiership but only thanks to the heroics of their respective goalkeepers in a derby stalemate at Tynecastle. Craig Gordon, 38, made vital saves of varying wonder to deny Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet. And Hibs' Matt Macey thwarted Gary Mackay-Steven on three occasions, the latter especially eye-catching.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

‘Things could be so different’ says frustrated St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin will take his St Mirren side into Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Hibernian at Easter Road “slightly frustrated” by recent costly decisions. The Buddies have had a goal ruled out in each of their last three games, the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead and the goalless draws against St Johnstone and Dundee United in Paisley – and the Saints boss believes they all should have stood.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Hamburg coach Walter: Man City midfielder Doyle has sensational quality

Hamburg SV coach Tim Walter says they'll be patient with Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle. Doyle is on a season-long loan with HSV and was hopeful of making his debut against Werder Bremen this weekend. However, the midfielder failed to make the pitch. Before the match, Walter spoke of his...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Agent admits AC Milan keen on Club Brugge midfielder Noa Lang

The agent of Club Brugge midfielder Noa Lang has confirmed interest from AC Milan. Lang signed permanently for the Belgians this summer from Ajax, though could be sold at the end of the season. Agent Bart Baving told Calciomercato.it: "It's true, I know the Rossoneri appreciate him a lot. “But,...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

'He cannot afford to just keep sitting on the bench': Donny van de Beek must LEAVE Manchester United to save his career, insists former Liverpool and Everton midfielder Don Hutchison

Former Liverpool and Everton midfielder Don Hutchison believes that Donny van de Beek should leave Manchester United in order to keep his career alive. The midfielder failed to make much of an impact in his debut season after joining from Ajax for £35m last summer. And things have not improved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy