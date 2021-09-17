Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit to face his former club St Mirren

Jake Doyle-Hayes, left, could line up against St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit to face former club St Mirren after missing last weekend’s Edinburgh derby through illness.

Left-back Lewis Stevenson is also fit to return to the squad for the cinch Premiership game after a minor niggle kept him out at Tynecastle.

Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are both still out, along with long-term injury victims Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Christian Doidge (Achilles), although the latter duo are ahead of schedule in their comeback bids.

Defender Ethan Erhahon and midfielder Alan Power return from suspension for St Mirren’s trip to Leith.

Attacker Greg Kiltie will be out for four to six weeks after having keyhole surgery on his knee.

Defender Charles Dunne will be out for another couple of weeks with a hamstring complaint.