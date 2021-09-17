Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday night a rally was held for the return of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. The rally was held at the Appleton Christian Church. Present at the event was Sheronna Bishop, former top aide and campaign manager to Lauren Boebert, Cory Anderson, head of the local chapter of the Election Integrity Project in Mesa County, and Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party.