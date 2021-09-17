Roice-Hurst animal shelter hosts “Clear the Shelters” event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Roice-Hurst Humane Society is partnering with NBCUniversal and Telemundo as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” campaign. Saturday, September 18 from 10am to 4pm all adoption fees are only fifty dollars. All pets also come fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and micro chipped. This campaign has been going on for four years now and has been extremely successful. In 2019 all but one pet was adopted the day of the event and that one pet was adopted the very next day.