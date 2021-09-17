Tab Benoit’s Swampland Jam Romps Through California!. Spend An Evening with Tab Benoit’s Swampland Jam featuring Tab Benoit, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Johnny Sansone, and Waylon Thibodeaux. This collection of masterful blues and roots performers, all authorities on Louisiana music and culture, kicked off their brief ten-date tour last night in San Diego. Tonight, Friday, September 17, they hit World Records in Bakersfield. This California run will also run through Fresno, Grass Valley, San Luis Obispo, Felton, Union Hall, Berkeley, and Petaluma, winding up up at Crystal Bay Club Casino.