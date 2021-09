Jockey Jareth Loveberry jumped at the chance to race at Arlington International Racecourse. He moved his family from Michigan to Glen Ellyn to be nearby, and became the winningest jockey on the track for the past two years. Now, with the track expected to close, he doesn’t know where he will go. Having just recovered from a concussion and bruised ribs in a recent fall from a horse, Loveberry ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO