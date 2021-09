The cotton market is inching higher on its technical rebound and some concern about Hurricane Sam. On Monday the market collapsed some 300 points as news of a failing Chinese’s real estate company spooked many global markets. However, the markets did rebound amid hopes that the firm would meet its interest payment deadline. As of now, it has not done so, thus the Dow is off 150 points. However, cotton traders are keenly watching the track of Hurricane Sam. Currently, it could turn up the Atlantic Seaboard, or hook lower and enter the Gulf of Mexico.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO