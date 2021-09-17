CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Op-Ed: Rising costs hamper Habitat for Humanity and its clients

 9 days ago

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County has been serving the people of Bucks for over 30 years. An affiliate organization of Habitat for Humanity International, we focus our efforts on building and repairing homes right here in our local community. We are currently facing some significant challenges. The high cost of land in Bucks County and the increased cost of building materials nationwide is affecting our ability to build affordable homes.

