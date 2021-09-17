Boston College names captains for Temple game
Pat Garwo III, Kobay White, Ben Petrula and Isaiah Graham-Mobley will serve as Boston College's captains against Temple, the team announced Friday afternoon. Saturday's trip to Philadelphia will hold meaning for many players on Boston College's roster and three of its four captains. Garwo III and White are Pennsylvania natives, with Garwo III growing up in Levittown and White calling Harrisburg home. Graham-Mobley, meanwhile, is also a Pennsylvania native and is returning home to take on his former team after he transferred from Temple to Boston College during the offseason.247sports.com
