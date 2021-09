A building that towers above the campus of a large Joplin manufacturer at the junction of Interstate 44 and Range Line Road is drawing attention. “A lot of people have been asking, ‘What’s the new building out there by the interstate?’” said Matt Thompson, manager of the Schaeffler Group USA Inc. plant at 3900 S. Range Line Road. “It’s quite a building. We had to make a very tall structure for new forging equipment that’s going in there, bringing more capabilities back in-house and more production back to the U.S.”

