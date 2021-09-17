CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stormi Webster Adorably Crashed Kylie Jenner's Swim Line Preview

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner’s latest business venture is off to a good marketing start thanks to her 3-year-old daughter. On Thursday, Jenner teased the launch of her new swimwear line, Kylie Swim, with some help from Stormi Webster. The toddler playfully mimicked her mother in an adorable impersonation. As Jenner was speaking...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Crop Top While In NYC — Photos

Maternity style goals: Kylie Jenner stepped out in a stylish orange overcoat and crop top while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner’s maternity style is already on point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a stylish leather orange overcoat while in New York amid fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. She paired it with a white crop top that showed off her bare baby bump and dark denim, accessorizing with pointed orange heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Thanks Stormi, But Not Kylie Jenner, During VMAs Acceptance Speech As They Expect Baby #2

Uh, Travis Scott seemed to forget someone during his MTV VMAs. The ‘Franchise’ rapper gave love to his daughter, Stormi, but NOT her pregnant mother, Kylie Jenner!. After a year of social distancing and virtual performances, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards brought some surprises on Sunday (Sept. 12). Justin Bieber flew, Lil Nas X stripped, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost fought, and Travis Scott forgot. Travis, 30, took home the Best Hip-Hop VMA for “Franchise,” his song with Young Thug and M.I.A. After collecting the Moonperson trophy, Travis went down a list of people to thank. “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” he said before thanking his label and giving love to the fans. One person that Travis seemingly overlooked was Kylie Jenner – aka the woman currently pregnant with their second child. The omission was teased by fans online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
femalefirst.co.uk

Kris Jenner 'excited' about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy

Kris Jenner has said that she is "excited" about her daughter Kylie Jenner's pregnancy. Kris Jenner is "excited" about her daughter Kylie Jenner's pregnancy. The 65-year-old matriarch is thrilled her youngest child is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott and thinks it is "great" she's going to become a grandmother for the eleventh time in the coming months.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

COTY Relaunches Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line In Canada

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has relaunched Kylie Jenners' cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, in Canada, with improved formulas that are clean and vegan, along with refreshed packaging. The updated formulas have been created without animal oils, parabens, or gluten, along with a long list of over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig#Instagram
Elite Daily

Stormi Did A Spot-On Impression Of Kylie, And The Video Is Adorable AF

In another instance of the Kardashian-Jenner grandkids being adorable, Stormi Webster interrupted Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story video on Sept. 16 with a hilarious and adorable impression of her mom. It all went down while Jenner was promoting the launch of her new swimwear line, Kylie Swim. This video of Stormi’s Kylie Jenner impression on Instagram will seriously melt your heart.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner, the celebrity known for her family’s famous reality TV show as well as her cosmetics line, is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Despite Jenner becoming known as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, Forbes⏤who made the claim in 2020⏤later disputed it, alleging that Jenner had falsified tax documents. Jenner has launched major successful apps, worked with huge brands like PacSun, and even made a cameo in the massive hit song “WAP.”
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Kylie Jenner announces new venture ‘Kylie Baby’; poses with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner just lately made an enormous announcement about her upcoming enterprise named Kylie Baby and expressed her pleasure to share the information along with her followers. Kylie Jenner additionally added a glimpse of herself along with her daughter, Stormi, with whom she posed whereas selling her merchandise. Many movie...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Kylie Jenner’s Clean Baby Care Line Is Almost Here

Kylie Baby is coming soon. On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner announced on Instagram that her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, is launching a baby care line called Kylie Baby on Sept. 28. The line will offer clean, vegan and hypoallergenic products. “i’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it...
CELEBRITIES
97.5 KISS FM

Is This Kylie Jenner’s Super Secret TikTok Account?

Does Kylie Jenner have a secret TikTok account that she uses to poke fun at herself? Meh, not likely... but regardless, the internet can't get enough of the theory!. TikTok user @stormiibabii has almost 500,000 followers and over 10 million likes thanks to their genius, uncanny vocal impressions of the reality star and her 3-year-old daughter Stormi. The account features photos of Jenner as the person behind the account mouths along via a green screen effect placed over Jenner's lips, making it seem like Jenner is the one doing the talking.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Marie Claire

People Are Convinced Kylie Jenner's Baby Will Be a Boy

Kylie Jenner is a social media queen, and nothing she shares on Instagram is truly left to chance. That's why fans are convinced that Jenner is having a boy, based on her announcement for Kylie Baby, her new line of vegan baby products. In the post, Jenner poses with little...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kylie Jenner shares dreamy video with daughter Stormi, three, wandering in a childhood fantasy world featuring a ferris wheel, swings and cotton candy

Kylie Jenner shared the dreamiest video of herself and daughter Stormi, three, wandering through the clouds while promoting her new baby line. In the 24-year-old mogul's latest advertisement for Kylie Baby on Friday, she and her adorable tot held hands in coordinating pastel ensembles before indulging in cotton candy. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy