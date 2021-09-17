CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mccoy, WI

Three babies have been born to Afghan evacuees at hospitals near Fort McCoy

By Laura Schulte, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 9 days ago

Some Afghan families housed at Fort McCoy are celebrating new lives after three babies were born at hospitals near the military base.

All three babies were born in recent days, said Cheryl Phillips, director of public affairs for Task Force McCoy. All the infants were delivered at hospitals because the base does not operate its own hospital.

"From all indications, the babies and mothers are doing well," she said. "We appreciate the great support we have received from the local health care community in assisting our Afghan guests, when requested."

Wisconsin's Fort McCoy is housing more than 12,000 Afghan evacuees who fled in the days following the collapse of the government in Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban. The military base is one of eight installations currently housing evacuees as they work through the immigration process.

After the immigration process is complete, the evacuees will then be permanently settled in communities across the U.S. About 400 people are expected to settle in Wisconsin.

More: Here's how to donate or volunteer to help Afghan refugees at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy

More: Gwen Moore, Ilhan Omar request investigation into any mistreatment of Afghans at Fort McCoy

Most of those housed at the military base are family units. They're being housed in barracks typically used to house military members during training.

Concerns have been raised about the conditions within the base in recent days, though, with reports of issues within the supply chain for food and a lack of adequate health care for evacuees. Officials have said they are working to correct the issues.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on Twitter at @SchulteLaura .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Three babies have been born to Afghan evacuees at hospitals near Fort McCoy

