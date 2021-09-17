CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are COVID-19 boosters ethical, with half the world waiting for a first shot? A bioethicist weighs in

By Nancy S. Jecker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould countries that can afford COVID-19 booster vaccines offer them to residents if scientists recommend them?. The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has made his position clear, calling for countries to impose a moratorium on boosters until 10% of people in every country are vaccinated. His plea comes amid mounting concerns about the slow progress getting COVID-19 vaccines to people in low-income countries.

