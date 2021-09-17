Are COVID-19 boosters ethical, with half the world waiting for a first shot? A bioethicist weighs in

In the United States, it’s looking like booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine won’t be widely available to the general public starting this week. A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended September 17 that boosters next be allowed for only certain groups: people 65 years and older, individuals at high risk of severe COVID-19 and those with jobs that put them at high risk of exposure.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO