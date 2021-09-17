CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Audubon Nature Institute reopens facilities after Hurricane Ida closures

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudubon Nature Institute plans to reopen its facilities following closures due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida in two phases. The first phase began on Sept. 16 with the reopening of Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. The second phase will include Audubon Zoo and Audubon Park Tennis opening on Sept. 18. However, due to inclement weather from Hurricane Nicholas, the Golf Club at Audubon Park scheduled to reopen on Sept. 18 will be delayed through the weekend. The golf course and path are not clear enough to ensure the safety of golfers.

Related
NY1

NYC Parks rec centers reopen after long COVID-19 closures

Harlem's Hansborough Recreation Center has been a key part of the community since the 1920s. Deputy Manager Jamel Gist said he is glad to welcome back the public after being closed due to the pandemic since March of last year. "We are excited to have them back as far as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myneworleans.com

Preservation Hall Reopens After Hurricane Ida Shutdown; Emergency Relief Fund Revived

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Preservation Hall is excited to announce it will once again welcome music lovers on Thursday, Sept. 16, after a three-week hiatus in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The venue will offer limited capacity for all ages and performances will occur Thursday-Sunday nights at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Proof of vaccine is currently required for entry for ages 13 and over. For children under the age of 12, a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours is required. Reservations are strongly encouraged at preservationhall.com/calendar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
outtherecolorado.com

Popular hiking spot set to reopen in Colorado after 11-month closure

According to the US Forest Service, the popular Ice Lakes Area near Silverton is set to reopen to the public following an extended closure that stemmed from a wildfire in 2020. Managed by San Juan National Forest's Columbine Ranger District, the reopening will allow access to return to Ice Lake...
COLORADO STATE
uptownmessenger.com

Audubon Park attractions are reopening Saturday

Audubon Park is reopening on Saturday (Sept. 18), although the jogging paths are open now for limited use. Bicycles will not be permitted until the entire park opens. The Audubon Nature Institute announced a two-phase plan for reopening its facilities following closures due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida. The...
TENNIS
State
Louisiana State
Community Impact Houston

CLOSURE UPDATE: West University, Bellaire keep facilities closed to check storm damage from Hurricane Nicholas

UPDATE (11:10 a.m., Sept. 14): The cities of Bellaire and West University Place continue to keep their facilities closed for non-essential services through Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to morning updates from the city websites. Meanwhile, staff from each city are assessing the damage left by Hurricane Nicholas. West University residents...
BELLAIRE, TX
vccs.edu

VCCS graduates restoring power after Hurricane Ida

We don’t have all the details and personnel are still in the field. But we’re told that graduates from Southside Virginia, Mountain Empire, and Wytheville Community Colleges are among the army of volunteer power line workers who responded after Hurricane Ida tore a path of destruction across the Gulf Coast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and northeast. More than one million customers were left without power in Louisiana alone.
RICHMOND, VA
WDSU

Audubon announces phased reopening plan for zoo, aquarium, park

NEW ORLEANS — Audubon Nature Institute announced Tuesday plans to reopen its facilities following closures due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida in two phases. The first phase begins Thursday with the reopening of Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. The second phase will include Audubon Zoo, Golf Club at Audubon Park, and Audubon Park Tennis opening on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, according to a news release issued by Audubon officials.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Audubon Zoo#Hurricanes#Audubon Park#Hurricane Ida#Audubon Nature Institute#The Golf Club#The Zoo And Aquarium
Current Publishing

Westfield residents deploy to help after Hurricane Ida

Two Westfield residents were among nine people from Indiana and surrounding states who deployed to Louisiana to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ida. They’re part of the Edinburgh-based nonprofit volunteer organization Civilian Crisis Response Team – Disaster Services. Westfield resident Jeremy Snarski is the executive director of Disaster Services and...
WESTFIELD, IN
WHNT-TV

Louisiana communities on the road to recovery after Hurricane Ida

LOUISIANA – Since Hurricane Ida made landfall in August the majority of people’s power has been restored, but the process of reconstructing their homes and communities is just beginning. One Louisiana resident just got her power back, meaning her family went three weeks without air conditioning in some of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Latest Hurricane Ida Analysis Reflects Vast Reopening in New Orleans - STR

Following up on STR’s initial Hurricane Ida analysis from 10 September, a vast majority of hotels in the New Orleans MSA have reopened with improving occupancy levels, especially in the core city center/central business district. This high volume of reopenings was to be expected because most closures were due to short-term power outages rather than property damage. Remaining short-term temporary closures are mostly concentrated in submarkets outside of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Tennis
WWL

Recovery 'slow and painful' in Larose after Hurricane Ida

LAROSE, La. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ida, the clean-up has begun on Hamilton Street, but there is still a long way to go. Ted Falgout’s 350-acre alligator and crawfish farm is covered in a foot of dark brown muck washed in from the marshes that surround the bayou community as Ida’s winds whipped the area for hours.
LAROSE, LA
fox8live.com

Oyster shortage as Hurricane Ida forced closure for all crops in SELA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As many restaurants reopen, they are now dealing with a supply shortage as the Louisiana seafood industry took a big hit during Hurricane Ida, specifically the oyster industry. Restaurants like Gris Gris are open for business three weeks after Hurricane Ida, but with a limited menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gcaptain.com

Bollinger Shipyards Resumes Operations at Gulf Facilities Following Hurricane Ida

Louisiana shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards said Friday that all 11 of its facilities are now open and operational following Hurricane Ida’s landfall last month as a powerful Category 4 storm. Bollinger’s facilities in Port Fourchon, Larose, Lockport and Houma all suffered significant damage as a result of the storm, which tied...
ENVIRONMENT
KLFY.com

Tips for Louisiana renters being evicted after Hurricane Ida

HOUMA, La. — A full week after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, Houma Highland Apartments popped a notice into the inboxes of its residents telling them to vacate immediately. “I never thought, living in an apartment, that I could get an email, and I’m gone,” Ben Toups said. Toups has lived...
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Termites, flies and other hazards after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In some areas, the pace of storm debris removal and trash pickup is crawling. Now, some are worried about what could be crawling on their streets. Following Hurricane Ida, termites, rodents and other pests are a big concern as cleanup in neighborhoods lingers. Joe Martin, an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Local Fireman helps after Hurricane Ida

Heath Orabanec of Gore is among several firemen from Oklahoma and Arkansas who recently returned from Louisiana as a member of the Arkansas Hurricane Strike Team which assisted with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Orabanec has served as a fire chief for Sequoyah County Rural Fire Department Dist. 1 in...
FORT SMITH, AR
CBS Denver

It Will Be Free To Get Into National Parks In Colorado On Saturday

(CBS4) – National Public Lands Day is Saturday and that means the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees for the day in parks and recreation sites. The National Environment Education Foundation is the driving force behind the day, designed to be a volunteer event for the public lands. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, here. There are 50 opportunities in Colorado ranging from doing trail maintenance to planting flowers and shrubs and pollinator garden. The organization has also worked the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and other federal...
COLORADO STATE
wbrz.com

Sunday Journal: Back to school after Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida left a number of South Louisiana schools with a series of challenges after making landfall in August and unleashing significant rains and winds on the area. Now that schools are making efforts to recover from the impacts of both COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, this episode of Sunday Journal delves into the steps school leaders are taking to make this transition successful.
ENVIRONMENT

