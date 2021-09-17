Audubon Nature Institute reopens facilities after Hurricane Ida closures

Audubon Nature Institute plans to reopen its facilities following closures due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida in two phases. The first phase began on Sept. 16 with the reopening of Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. The second phase will include Audubon Zoo and Audubon Park Tennis opening on Sept. 18. However, due to inclement weather from Hurricane Nicholas, the Golf Club at Audubon Park scheduled to reopen on Sept. 18 will be delayed through the weekend. The golf course and path are not clear enough to ensure the safety of golfers.