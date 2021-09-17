CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man charged in 19 home burglary cases, police say

By KAKE News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 34-year-old man faces 52 charges connected to recent home burglaries. The department said on Facebook that Willis Lewis Jr. is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, 16 counts of burglary, eight counts of felony theft, eight counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of felony criminal damage to property, and 16 counts of misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

