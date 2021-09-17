CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brett Eldredge Expands 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Eldredge is gearing up for another holiday tour, in addition to his country concerts already planned for 2021-2022. Billed in conjunction with Glow — his album of jazzy holiday classics — nine new shows have been announced for November and December. This year, Brett will be also releasing a brand new album titled Mr. Christmas, following Glow which was released in 2016 and then again in 2018 with more songs. One of music's most versatile artists, Eldredge is currently on tour with Morgan Evans doing his country pop thing and has plans to tour Europe in 2022.

zumic.com

Comments / 0

Related
610 Sports Radio

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Brett Eldredge

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Brett Eldredge to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out the New Country exclusive station. After a long break from the road, Country...
MUSIC
973rivercountry.com

Brett Eldredge Announces “Mr. Christmas” & Glow Live Tour 2021

‘Tis the season for holiday album announcements, and we all know the season just wouldn’t be the same without the smooth vocals of Mr. Christmas himself, Brett Eldredge. He solidified himself as an integral part of the holiday season with the release of his 2016 Christmas album, Glow, and is spreading more Christmas cheer this year with a brand new project, Mr. Christmas!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Eldredge
edmidentity.com

Insomniac Announces Countdown NYE 2021 Dates and Ticket Info

Will you be dancing with the aliens at Countdown NYE this year? Tickets go on sale September 23 for this cosmic celebration!. One of the best ways to celebrate the end of the year is by being at a music festival with your friends and getting a dose of dance music beats to carry you into the next. That’s exactly what Insomniac had in mind when they created Countdown NYE in Southern California – and over the past few editions, it has truly come into its own as the aliens make their way back to the planet to party along with us all.
MUSIC
baltimorenews.net

Shawn Mendes Tour 2022 : Announced World Tour Dates & Get Tickets

Mendes is set to touch down in the UK on April 21, when he'll perform at The O2 Arena in London. Dates will then follow in Birmingham (April 27), Glasgow (29), Sheffield (May 2) and Manchester (May 4). Shawn Mendes is hitting the road next year for his Wonder: the...
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presales#Health And Safety#Glow#American Express#Live Nation#Ln Mobile App#Covid
skiddle.com

Tickets for Moovin Festival 2022 go on sale

With the 2021 edition of Moovin Festival having just passed, they've announced that tickets are going on sale for their 2022 edition from today. This year's edition featured the likes of Basement Jaxx, Mr Scruff and Sugarhill Gang and was a resounding success, with the farm being back bigger and better than ever.
THEATER & DANCE
NEWS10 ABC

Tickets on sale for farewell tour of ‘Rent’ at Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This could be your last chance to see this classic Broadway musical. Tickets went on sale today for the “Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. “Rent” follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to...
SCHENECTADY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Presale Tickets Now Available

Presale tickets to WWE’s Survivor Series 2021, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, have officially gone on sale. You can see available tickets at this link with the presale code: Brooklyn. The 35th anniversary of Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2021,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
xsnoize.com

ED SHEERAN announces stadium tour dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran has announced his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), taking place in stadiums throughout 2022. Kicking off in April next year, the tour will see Ed play shows across Ireland, the UK, Central Europe and Scandinavia, and will see him return to London’s Wembley Stadium for three nights in June/July. General sale for all territories commences on Saturday 25th September (please see each territories’ individual on-sale times above). Tickets will be available to purchase at www.edsheeran.com.
MUSIC
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Season-tickets for Tortugas' 2022 campaign on sale

Season-tickets for the Daytona Tortugas' 2022 season are officially on sale. Fans who purchase their season tickets prior to the beginning of the new calendar year in January will be able to receive them at a special early-bird rate. Prior to January 1, 2022, patrons can purchase Tortugas’ VIP season...
BASEBALL
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases September 24: Coldplay, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Coldplay and BTS joined forces for a soaring new single, "My Universe," Natti Natasha and Maluma released their new collab, "Imposible Amor," and Elton John shared the latest single from his upcoming Lockdown Sessions album, a duet with Charlie Puth titled "After All."
MUSIC
zumic.com

Static-X Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Static-X has planned 2022 tour dates billed as Rise Of The Machine. The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-size North American venues from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be hard rockers Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, Twiztid, Cultus Black, and/or Society 1. According to a post on Static-X's social media, the "tour will continue the band's memorial tribute to Wayne Static and celebrate the 20th Anniversary release of Static-X's sophomore album Machine."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy