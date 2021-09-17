Brett Eldredge Expands 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Will you be dancing with the aliens at Countdown NYE this year? Tickets go on sale September 23 for this cosmic celebration!. One of the best ways to celebrate the end of the year is by being at a music festival with your friends and getting a dose of dance music beats to carry you into the next. That’s exactly what Insomniac had in mind when they created Countdown NYE in Southern California – and over the past few editions, it has truly come into its own as the aliens make their way back to the planet to party along with us all.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO