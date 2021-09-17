Brett Eldredge Expands 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Brett Eldredge is gearing up for another holiday tour, in addition to his country concerts already planned for 2021-2022. Billed in conjunction with Glow — his album of jazzy holiday classics — nine new shows have been announced for November and December. This year, Brett will be also releasing a brand new album titled Mr. Christmas, following Glow which was released in 2016 and then again in 2018 with more songs. One of music's most versatile artists, Eldredge is currently on tour with Morgan Evans doing his country pop thing and has plans to tour Europe in 2022.zumic.com
Comments / 0