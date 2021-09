Scientists are working on rechargeable, glow-in-the-dark plant life that could one day replace some of the inefficient, energy-intensive electric lights that we currently rely on for modern-day living. The technology works through embedded nanoparticles that sit near the surface of leaves. A charge from an LED light lasting 10 seconds is enough for the plant to glow brightly for several minutes, and the nanoparticles can then be repeatedly recharged. The research is part of a young but growing field called plant nanobionics: using nanoparticles to add extra functions and capabilities to living plants. This is the second generation of the tech to...

