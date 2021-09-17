CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Lewis Has Matched With New Surrogate for Another Baby 2 Years After Gage Edward Split

By Riley Cardoza
 9 days ago
Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jeff Lewis/Instagram

Ready for round two! Jeff Lewis has “matched with a new surrogate” four months after he and ex Gage Edward settled their 4-year-old daughter Monroe’s custody agreement.

“I like her a lot,” the Flipping Out alum, 51, told cohost Megan Weaver during Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, September 16. “We’re actually in the contract phase.”

Lewis has been going to Weaver for help nailing down his ideal timeline, the interior designer went on to say.

“I was like, ‘This is what’s happening. We could potentially do a transfer in December or January, that gives us a September or October baby,’ blah blah blah,” the reality star explained. “And then I said, ‘I have two embryos: the boy or the girl.’ We really were seriously talking about, ‘What do I do? Do I put in the boy or the girl?’ So Megan was giving me really serious advice — she’s a mother of three. She gave me some really good sound advice and I said, ‘To be honest with you, Megan, I really want both of them.’”

The real estate speculator’s other cohost, Doug Budin, asked whether Lewis would “do things differently” the second time, and the California native replied, “Yes, I have learned from my past mistakes. I’m not allowed to talk about that kind of stuff, but yeah.”

Lewis and Edward were dating for 10 years before they welcomed their baby girl via gestational carrier in October 2016. The former couple split in January 2019, calling their breakup “a long time coming.”

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that they were “fantastic parents and completely devoted to their daughter,” adding, “She is at such a young age to truly realize what is going on, which is also helpful.”

The exes settled their custody battle in May and spend time with Monroe 50/50, beginning their “new visitation schedule” in June.

“I’m OK with the schedule, I think it’s going to be good for her,” Lewis said during an episode of his SiriusXM show at the time. “It’s going to switch because we’d been doing every other day. And now it’s going to be two days over there, two days at my house. What I like is that [I have her] every Saturday. … I think I wrote my last check to my attorney. I think I’m done. [It feels] really good.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

