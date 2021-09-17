CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Greater Boston’s best music venue?

By Peter Chianca
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music is back — so what's the best place to see and hear it? Let Boston.com know where you love to go. Concerts are back! Sort of. Yes, it’s true the return of live music after many months of pandemic-related shutdowns hasn’t gone off without a hitch — just ask the Counting Crows fans who found the band’s Leader Bank Pavilion concert canceled due to a positive COVID test last month. But we’re slowly inching our way back toward a regular schedule of shows in our favorite Boston venues.

