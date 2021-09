A charming vacation rental in Nutley, England, that was inspired by Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh” will soon be available for guests starting at $105 a night. “You can live like Disney’s Winnie the Pooh in the original Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate his 95th anniversary,” the listing on Airbnb says. “During your stay at the house, you will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced, hunny-inspired meals.”

