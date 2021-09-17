CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU Film School graduates nominated for 2021 Emmy Awards

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts alumni have been nominated for the 2021 Emmy Awards for their work on television shows in the past year. “We are so proud of our alums,” said Reb Braddock, dean of the College of Motion Picture Arts. “This group of nominations shows again the depth of our alumni’s influence within the industry as well as their excellent training here at Florida State’s film school.”

#Emmy Awards#University College#Motion Pictures#Fsu Film School#Cbs
