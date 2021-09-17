FSU Film School graduates nominated for 2021 Emmy Awards

I was 11 in 2003, and finding myself through my oldest sister’s love of classic rock. It was thanks to her that I developed a taste for, as Jack Black’s Dewey Finn would say, killer vocals and shredding guitar. Because of this immediate and all-consuming love, it took less than 30 seconds for me to fall for School of Rock, which came out that same year and crash-landed alongside my growing affection for the riotous stylings of some of rock’s most influential bands: The Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, you name it. I was hooked. My obsession (and what would become a lifelong dedication) to rock music was a learned passion, much like that of the kids in the film. My sister was my rock mentor, my Jack Black imbuing fairweather pupils with a rock-certified sense of originality and verve. His character’s core belief was in one thing: The power of music. But the kids of School of Rock put that concept into practice better than Black’s wacky lead ever did. They found the parts of rock that made them better, in whatever way was most meaningful for them. Thinking of that as the Richard Linklater and Mike White film celebrates the 18th birthday of its premiere, I tracked down some of the former Horace Green kids to ask them where their characters would be at 18 years old, on the precipice of college, adulthood and a life of music.

