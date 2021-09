It was another Monday morning, and my first patient of the day walked in. He was a man in his mid-30s who came to see me for stress and anxiety. He appeared nervous and had trouble getting his words out. And the thing I remember most — which I see again and again with many of the men I treat — was his inability to maintain eye contact with me. It’s a telltale sign of fear and shame.

