Cayuga County law enforcement pitches in for Special Olympics

Auburn Police Department Sgt. Christine Gilfus, and Officers Morgan Flickner and Bill Morrissey collect donations at Dunkin' Donuts on Grant Avenue in Auburn Friday during a law enforcement campaign to raise money for Special Olympics. Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners Friday to collect donations at nearly 40 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in central New York to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions.

Members of the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office joined the Go for the Gold campaign at Dunkin' locations in Auburn.

The fundraising event supports the organization’s year-round efforts to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for central New York families.

“Dunkin’ is honored to help raise important funds for Special Olympics New York, which works to enhance the daily lives of numerous individuals in our community,” Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with our generous guests to help Special Olympics New York ‘Go for the Gold’ and support the many athletes throughout Central New York.”

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck staffs the donation table in front of Dunkin' Donuts in downtown Auburn Friday. Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

“It means the world to us to partner with Dunkin’ and local law enforcement once again on the ‘Go for the Gold’ campaign,” Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman said. “Bringing the community together in this impactful, inclusive way is what Special Olympics is all about. Thank you to all of today’s supporters, on behalf of our athletes locally and throughout the state.”

For more than 50 years, Special Olympics New York has provided sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in authentic competition. Athletes, coaches and the people who support them come together for the love of a sport and the thrill of a game.