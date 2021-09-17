CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesville, MI

Jonesville rolls past Bronson in rare Thursday night football battle

By Obituaries
thedailyreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRONSON — The Jonesville Comets wasted little time finding the scoreboard Thursday night, scoring on their first play of the game and never looking back, going on to defeat the Bronson Vikings by the score of 50-0. Bronson, playing short handed due to injury, showed a ton of heart throughout the game, however the Comet attack was just too much as Jonesville managed 324 yards rushing and 471 total yards for the game.

www.thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, officials said. Dave Ghekiere, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Chester, Montana, said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized. He added that his crews rescued people stuck inside the train cars, and he believed no one was still inside.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Bronson, MI
Sports
City
Bronson, MI
City
Jonesville, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#The Jonesville Comets#The Bronson Vikings#Christian#Springport

Comments / 0

Community Policy