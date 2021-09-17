Jonesville rolls past Bronson in rare Thursday night football battle

BRONSON — The Jonesville Comets wasted little time finding the scoreboard Thursday night, scoring on their first play of the game and never looking back, going on to defeat the Bronson Vikings by the score of 50-0. Bronson, playing short handed due to injury, showed a ton of heart throughout the game, however the Comet attack was just too much as Jonesville managed 324 yards rushing and 471 total yards for the game.