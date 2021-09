For the second straight year, the Bills have a week 2 date in Miami to face the Dolphins. There is sufficient weight, evidence, and emphasis to suggest that this week 2 matchup is not like most. There are truly massive implications hanging in the balance. The Dolphins currently sit atop the division. Also, more importantly, they do so with a division and conference win in their arsenal. Meanwhile, the Bills have reeled in the wake of a shocking, frustrating, and fear inducing week 1 implosion against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO