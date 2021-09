The Chargers are set to face off against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. There are a few things that Los Angeles will need to do in order to a secure a victory in Week 2. Offensively, L.A. has to keep the ball in the hands of quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert flourished in the season opener behind a newly revamped offensive line that only allowed six pressures to a talented Washington defensive front. He must carry that momentum against a Cowboys defense that gave up 379 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Buccaneers and will be without two starting defensive linemen. In particular, Herbert needs to look to exploit certain cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, who were the primary culprits in Week 1.

