We previously shared the exciting news that Disney’s All Star Music Resort has officially reopened as of September 16, 2021. Cast Members are thrilled to be back and we too are happy to have another Value Resort option available! All Star Music is the second reopening of All-Star Resorts, as All Star Movies has been open for some time amidst the COVID pandemic. While Disney previously announced all Walt Disney World Resorts would be open before the end of 2021, it looks like there is a slight change in plans with a new announcement that the reopening for Disney’s All Star Sport Resort has been put on hold.

