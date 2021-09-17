CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Ida, Saints look to return to Superdome for Week 4

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints could return home to play in the Superdome in Week 4 under a plan detailed Friday by coach Sean Payton. The Saints have been displaced since Aug. 29, when Hurricane Ida slammed into the New Orleans area as a Category 4 storm. They've taken shelter at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and played their season-opening "home" game -- a 38-3 win against the Green Bay Panthers -- in Jacksonville, Fla. The team left town, in part, in the best interest of public safety.

