Mac Jones’ path to becoming a starter in the NFL is unprecedented. The No. 15 overall pick beat out Cam Newton for the role and he’s the first rookie to start under Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots. Even the route he took to fall down to the Patriots in the draft was unlikely. And now, he’s been given the keys to lead the Patriots following an era that consisted of winning and excellence from Tom Brady.

