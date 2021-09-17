CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. questionable for home opener

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — The Browns have a plan for how they will proceed at left tackle for Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans if starter Jedrick Wills Jr. can't play. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't reveal the strategy Friday, but rookie James Hudson III or Blake Hance would be expected to start at left tackle against the Texans if the ankle injury Wills suffered in Sunday's 33-29 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs sidelines the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

