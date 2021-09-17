Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. questionable for home opener

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns might get a chance to see their rookie offensive tackle before they were planning. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills missed his third-straight practice on Friday with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, his backup Chris Hubbard, did not practice all week with a triceps injury. Hubbard was not on the field all week practicing after replacing Wills in the second quarter of last week's season-opener against the Chiefs.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO