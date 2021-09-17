The Four Storylines to Watch for Eagles vs 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-1 after wasting some key opportunities against the San Francisco 49ers. Time to hand out some winners, losers, and IDKs. The Eagles’ loss was certainly frustrating given that it was a winnable game. But it’s hardly time to press the panic button. It’s not like the Birds were thoroughly outplayed or anything. They hung around with a team that was perceived to be better than them, as indicated by Philly being 3.5-point home underdogs. This isn’t to suggest the Eagles earned a moral victory; we’re not Blogging The Boys raving about the Cowboys barely losing to the Buccaneers. No, this is to say the Eagles look about as many expected heading into this season: a flawed team not without its merits. A group that looks like they’ll be in the 7-10 or 8-9 range. Maybe a little bit better. This loss to the 49ers raised some concerns, sure, but it doesn’t mean it’s time to make definitive judgments on big picture items. There’s a level of patience to be had with a new play-caller and a second-year quarterback in his first season as a full-time starter.

