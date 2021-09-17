CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Four Storylines to Watch for Eagles vs 49ers

Cover picture for the articleEmotions will be high in Philly for the Eagles home opener vs the 49ers. Especially coming off their week 1 blowout of the Falcons. Nick Sirianni’s first game coaching the Eagles at home, Devonta Smith’s first game in front of the Eagles crowd as well. The Linc will be packed to the rafters with fans itching to see some live Eagles football for the first time in a while after being denied it all last year. But what should those fans expect to see. Can this team ride the high of week 1 into a 2-0 start? Was that victory more the Eagles being good, or was it them beating up on a bad opponent? The 49ers have been seen as one of the contenders in the NFC this year, so there would be no downplaying a victory over them. Here are the Four Biggest storylines heading into Week 2 vs the 49ers.

