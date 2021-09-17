CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,198 More Coronavirus Cases And 44 Additional Deaths

 9 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,198 new coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,370,247 cases and 28,812 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs.

The state says 12,538,139 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,120,675 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10 .

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,309,189 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 75,451 cases among residents and 16,142 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,053 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,699 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Current Publishing

ISDH reports 2,349 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 2,349 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 910,013 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus. To date, 14,391 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 457 probable deaths have been...
INDIANA STATE
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report 4,752 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths over 3-day period

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 4,752 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly. Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 730,111 total confirmed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
inquirer.com

How are schools deciding to close due to COVID-19 cases? It all depends.

For some kids, it’s been 18 months waiting to get back into a school building. But barely three weeks into this academic year, children in four Philadelphia schools are back to virtual learning as coronavirus cases have led to temporary closures. Pottstown sent home three classrooms at the end of August. New Jersey has recorded six outbreaks.
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 additional deaths, 1,473 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 14, 2021, there have been 3,607,642 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 213,179 total cases and 3,261 deaths. Tuesday, WV DHHR data shows 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional...
CHARLESTON, WV
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 3,000 New Cases, 27 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after the CDC endorsed Pfizer booster shots for millions of older and vulnerable Americans, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,997 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths. The additional figures bring the state’s total to 697,182 cases since March of 2020 and 8,076 deaths. Five of the deaths reported Friday were victims who died before September. One person from Hennepin County was in their late-20s. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate is at 6.9%, down slightly from the 7.1% reported last week. It’s still above 5%, which means it is in the “caution” category...
MINNESOTA STATE
Cleveland.com

CDC OKs Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster; allergic reactions to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are rare and mild: Coronavirus update for Sept. 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, and allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are rare and mild, a study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Who’s Eligible? Maryland Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots For Vulnerable Adults In Coronavirus Fight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland immediately authorized Pfizer booster shots following the CDC director’s stamp of approval. Those eligible include everyone age 65 and older who has been fully vaccinated for six months, adults with certain underlying health conditions, adults living in congregate living, and those at risk because of their job. That includes people working in health care. Latest #COVID19 numbers in Maryland: 1,363 new cases; deaths up by 14; hospitalizations down by 20 @wjz pic.twitter.com/kKdp2MRxDP — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 24, 2021   Here is the bulletin the state issued to vaccine providers with updated guidance. According to that bulletin, Marylanders are not required to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 332 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/tpN5FXoE56 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021 There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Has Administered Over 50K Booster Shots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .1% to 4.28%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
