5 things to watch as the Chiefs play the Ravens

The problem for the Chiefs is that with every close game, every loss and every beat down, there is the video tape that shows other teams how to compete, control and beat the Chiefs. Last night was another example. The weakness of the Chief's defense against the run was glaring. Not once did it look like Baltimore couldn't do exactly what they wanted and matriculate down the field with their running game. Money in the bank.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO