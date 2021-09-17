CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

Angela Belmont: CDH’s chief nurse: ‘We are here for you’

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth care professionals across the globe and in our community have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent Gazette article, “CDH grapples with rise in COVID patients, staff burnout,” (Sept. 2), Cooley Dickinson Chief Medical Officer Estevan Garcia, MD, acknowledged that “staffing has become a challenge with burnout one of several factors leading to employee shortages as case counts have risen.”

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, officials said. Dave Ghekiere, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Chester, Montana, said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized. He added that his crews rescued people stuck inside the train cars, and he believed no one was still inside.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Cdh#Gazette#Covid#Md#Ana#Patient Care Services#Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy