09.17.2021 | 12:39 AM | SAN DIEGO – The driver and his passenger of the semi-truck w/ trailer was northbound when suddenly a pedestrian rana cross the freeway. The truck struck the pedestrian, killing that person. The driver lost control and crashed into the center divider. All traffic was stopped and a SIG Alert was issued. The CHP is investigating. The driver and the passenger were checked on by the Paramedics and appeared to be shaken up, but not injured.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO