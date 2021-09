Is there anything more perfect than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? According to The National Peanut Board, the now-classic recipe of rich peanut butter and sweet, fruity jelly in between two slices of fluffy bread was first published in 1901, but it wasn't until World War II that the PB&J really became the go-to lunch for children and adults alike. Now decades later, its popularity has remained intact, and as of 2020, the peanut butter and jelly ranked in as the 10th most popular sandwich in America in a YouGov survey (via Far And Wide). It has fans in Anderson Cooper and Ina Garten and is even a favorite for actor Channing Tatum who, despite admitting during a Reddit AMA that he's "not a very adventurous eater," has a very specific recipe for his ideal PB&J that includes quite an interesting twist.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO