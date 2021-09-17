CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

ShowerUp provides hygiene and hot showers to the homeless community

Cover picture for the articleThree days a week, you may see ShowerUp units around town providing free showers and hygiene products to the homeless community in Wichita. Like many cities across the country, there are resources for the homeless to get meals, clothing and other necessities, but what about basic hygiene? There are very few places for the homeless to get something many of us take for granted for and that’s the reason why ShowerUp exists.

