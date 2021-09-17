CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Democrats slip pro-union provisions into massive spending package

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8VRe_0bzXsuWC00


Labor unions c ould be big winners if Democrats’ proposed multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending package goes through.

While the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act , doesn't have enough support to pass, some of its elements have been incorporated into Democrats’ headline $3.5 trillion plan.

Reconciliation packages are allowed to pass by a simple majority vote, thus bypassing potential filibusters. Democrats are using the mechanism to ram through their massive spending agenda, although a key rule is that items included in reconciliation must relate to the budget and can’t include policy changes. To get around that, many of the proposals related to unions are tethered to increasing or imposing fines.

PRO ACT: WHAT’S IN DEMOCRATS’ MASSIVE LABOR UNION BILL

For example, one new provision that Democrats have included makes it “unlawful” for an employer to “promise, threaten, or take any action” to “permanently replace an employee who participates in a strike.” While that might sound like policy crafting, Rachel Greszler, an economics research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, explained that those edicts come with monetary penalties.

“What they’re really getting at is they’re wanting the policy to be put in place, but when they tie the fee on, it gives it that budget component that hopefully, from their perspective, gets it past the Byrd rule,” she said in reference to the requirement restricting nonbudgetary provisions from being included in reconciliation legislation in the Senate.

One of the new violations that would be considered an unfair labor practice and subject to fines under the National Labor Relations Board would be if a company permanently replaces a striking worker. The legislation also increases fines for misclassifying an employee and makes it a fineable penalty for companies to hold “captive audience” meetings during a unionization drive.

The cost of violations is also being hiked, with some penalties being assessed at $50,000 for a first violation and $100,000 for repeat offenders.

An additional benefit for unions is that Democrats tied the electronic vehicles tax credit to cars that are only made in union shops.

Greszler additionally highlighted a provision that provides a tax deduction for union dues. She said that the provision applies differently depending on the state. Some workers in non-right-to-work states are required to pay union agency fees but not fees for the political and lobbying portion of the dues. Under the proposed strictures, if a worker is only paying the agency fee but not the political portion, that worker cannot deduct his or her dues, Greszler explained.

“It is only allowing the deduction as long as you are a member that’s contributing to the lobbying and the political campaign contribution part of the union membership,” she said.

Kristen Swearingen — who is the chairwoman of the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace representing more than 600 major business organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — blasted the union-friendly provisions as a workaround of the PRO Act in a statement.

"Requiring taxpayers to subsidize union dues as part of the Democratic budget plan favors unions and their political allies over workers and small businesses," she said. "Congress should focus on policies that support all working Americans, including those that increase individual deductions related to job training, rather than pushing tax breaks for unions that support and fund Democratic politicians and causes."

Rep. Kevin Brady , the ranking member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee , told the Washington Examiner during a Friday interview that the legislation being pushed forward by Democrats is kind to unions. He also highlighted the tax deduction for union dues in his denunciation of the bill.

“In effect, they’ve forced the 90% of workers in America who aren’t in a union to subsidize the dues of those who are,” Brady said. The Texas Republican said that there are also monetary benefits carved out if certain green spending projects are tied to prevailing wages.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Ultimately, Democrats’ union-bolstering proposals will face the Senate parliamentarian, who approves which budget-related aspects can be included in the final legislation.

Brady said he hopes that the union provisions in the legislation run into “roadblocks” when being considered for inclusion by the Senate parliamentarian.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 13

David Anderson
7d ago

it doesn't matter, almost every state is a right to work state you don't have to pay union dues so unions will continue to slip with their Union numbers

Reply
6
J Wales
9d ago

….they are Democrats…..Who are always pro union……friendly with unions fronted by the mob…..

Reply
17
DOUBLE BUBBLE
7d ago

Say no to piglosis pork filled bill!!!!!!!! America can't afford dumpocraps utopian dreams.

Reply
16
Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: Bickering over spending packages makes Democrats in Congress look inept

With their domestic priorities facing do-or-die votes in the coming days, congressional Democrats are coalescing behind their all-too-common strategy: Ready, fire, aim. Not content with capitalizing on their majorities in Congress, Democratic centrists and progressives are bickering over two spending bills, threatening both pieces of legislation, President Joe Biden’s agenda and their party’s tenuous grip on Congress. House Democrats should settle for a win by passing the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
WTVW

Spending bill package heads to senate

(WEHT) – The House approved a combined bill on Tuesday to avoid a government shutdown and raise the debt limit. The bill would fund the government through December 3 and suspend the debt ceiling until after next year’s mid-term elections. That bill now heads to the senate with only eight days left before the government is expected to run out of money.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Brady
WCAX

Massive spending package will reshape American life, if it survives Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden’s big policy promises may be collapsing under their own political weight in Congress. Several moderate Democrats contend leadership’s $3.5-trillion dollar spending plan, tackling issues ranging from child care to climate change, is simply too expensive. Meanwhile, progressives are threatening to hold a bipartisan, $1-trillion infrastructure package hostage until the budget gets the green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
educationnext.org

Manchin Just Downsized the Democrats’ Massive Education Spending Plans

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., may have just blown a gaping hole in the education community’s hopes for supersized new federal outlays. Here’s the deal: Democrats control a 50-50 U.S. Senate by dint of Vice President Harris’ tie-breaking vote, when they can get all 50 Democrats on the same page (the calculus is different on legislation subject to the filibuster). Currently, Democrats are focused on their massive $3.5 trillion bill, which combines Biden’s “American Jobs Plan” and “American Family Plan” into legislation whose price tag is more than four times the price of FDR’s entire New Deal (in inflation-adjusted dollars). Since they’re moving the bill through “reconciliation” on a party-line vote, the Dems need every one of those 50 Senate votes. Manchin represents the “50th vote.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Democrats#Tax Deductions#Labor Union#The Heritage Foundation#Senate#Democratic#Americans#Ways And Means Committee#The Washington Examiner#Republican
CBS News

Here are the biggest climate pieces of Democrats' spending plan

At least nine billion-dollar weather and climate disasters have hit the U.S. in 2021. Severe drought, flooding, hurricanes and a winter storm have killed more than 300 people, and last month's Hurricane Ida left more than $50 billion of damage in its wake. On Monday, President Joe Biden called these disasters a "blinking Code Red for our nation."
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Democrats eye linking stopgap spending to debt ceiling

A fierce fight over raising the nation’s debt ceiling could complicate efforts this week to pass stopgap funding necessary to avert a government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins late next week. The House Rules Committee will meet today to prepare a continuing resolution that would fund agencies until...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Times

Democrats tuck reward for union membership inside $3.5T spending plan

House Democrats are planning to use President Biden‘s $3.5 trillion social welfare package to boost one of their biggest allies: organized labor. Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee have tucked a deduction for union dues inside the 881-page tax proposal they say will ensure Mr. Biden‘s big-spending legislation is fully funded. The provision, as currently written, would allow members of a labor organization to deduct $250 in union dues on their taxes.
LABOR ISSUES
Roll Call Online

Senate Democrats prepare to tweak House reconciliation package

Senate Democrats on Tuesday began vocalizing the many ways in which they expect their reconciliation package to differ from the legislation House committees have been marking up, with some of the biggest disagreements occurring in the tax, health care and climate policy arenas. The Senate Finance Committee wants to directly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kjzz.org

Congressional Democrats Push To Include DACA In Budget Package

This week, the parliamentarian of the U.S. Senate is deliberating on whether to allow a sweeping immigration reform measure into a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package proposed by congressional Democrats. The measure could give some 8 million undocumented immigrants a pathway to legal status — including those brought to the U.S....
PHOENIX, AZ
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy