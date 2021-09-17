CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge: Prosecutors can't show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that prosecutors can't argue that a man who shot three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is affiliated with the Proud Boys or that he attacked a woman months before the shootings, bolstering his position as he prepares for a politically charged trial.

Law & Crime

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Says ‘White Power’ Gesture Reminds Him of ‘Chef Boyardee,’ Warns ‘Proud Boys’ Link to Defendant Would Be ‘Poison’ at Trial

The judge overseeing the murder prosecution of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse caused quite a stir during a pre-trial hearing focused on evidentiary issues late Friday morning. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly ruled against the government on key requests — including photo evidence that shows the defendant flashing a “white...
Wisconsin State
Times Daily

Chief justice says ruling guts access to police records

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a sheriff’s office did not have to turn over records about a fatal shooting by a deputy, a ruling that broadly interpreted an exemption for investigative records and prompted a sharply worded dissent by the court's chief justice. Support local...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Times Daily

Trial set in 1999 Alabama cold case killings of 2 teen girls

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A trial is scheduled next year in the capital murder of two Alabama teenagers who were found in the trunk of a car in 1999. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

South Korea urges North to restore hotlines for any talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to restore dormant communication hotlines, a day after the North repeated an offer to open conditional talks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
ASIA
Times Daily

Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When Deborah Gonzalez took office in January as the district attorney for the Western Judicial District of Georgia, she noticed that too few defendants, especially Black defendants, qualified for a program that promised treatment for addiction or mental health and not jail. Support local journalism reporting on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Daily

After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Emmanuel Benson was planning to get his diploma in horticulture and landscaping from Nigeria’s Federal College of Forestry Mechanization next year. Now, he’s not willing to risk the return to school, after he was kidnapped by bandits with dozens of others earlier this year. Support local...
AFRICA
Times Daily

In redistricting, big say for big cities in DC power balance

NEW YORK (AP) — As political muscle goes, bigger doesn't always mean better. Just ask New York, Los Angeles and Chicago every four years, when those cities become mostly irrelevant blips on the Electoral College map. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Daily

Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Mourners began arriving at a Long Island funeral home viewing on Sunday for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder files appeal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the United States and laid bare deep racial divisions. The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020 went viral after being caught on camera and sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction Thursday night with a Minnesota district court, on the last day he was able to do so. He accuses the state of prejudicial misconduct and lists multiple issues with the jury selected for the trial, among other objections.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arizona Mirror

GOP lawmakers will appear alongside white nationalists, Nazi apologists, at rally to support insurrectionists

A rally planned for Saturday at the Arizona Capitol that aims to support “political prisoners” of the January 6 insurrection will feature speakers who are white nationalists, have endorsed Nazi ideology and are facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol alongside GOP legislators.  The event is organized by a group that boasts two officials from […] The post GOP lawmakers will appear alongside white nationalists, Nazi apologists, at rally to support insurrectionists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY

