Gretta Ray has temporarily joined forces with one of her musical idols, performing alongside Keith Urban for a rendition of his hit single “One Too Many” overnight. Originally released in September of 2020, “One Too Many” served as the penultimate single from Urban’s 11th album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which not only topped the Aussie charts, but also topped the US Country charts, too. The single, which hit the top ten in Australia, saw Urban teaming up with honorary Aussie P!nk for the ode to resilience which arrived at a rather fitting time in the world.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO