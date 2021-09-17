CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Child death reported in Friday's COVID numbers

WWL
WWL
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The death of the child, said to be between five and 11 years of age, marks the sixth child death in the fourth wave of the pandemic in Louisiana.

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

213 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2021, 213 fully vaccinated individuals died of the novel coronavirus. The deaths represent 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the same period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 332 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/tpN5FXoE56 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021 There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Florida Phoenix

FL’s COVID death toll has reached the 50,000 mark; only two other states have higher numbers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s COVID-19 death cases rose to the 50,000 threshold in September, illustrating the breadth of residents who died in a pandemic that continues to ravage older and younger people in the state. Only California and Texas have had higher numbers of deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The […] The post FL’s COVID death toll has reached the 50,000 mark; only two other states have higher numbers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Southern

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson and White counties on Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated routinely. Last updated: 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. This information will be updated routinely with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported recently, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported recently, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Atlantic City Press

New Jersey reports third straight day with over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Atlantic: 29,015 cases, 683 deaths, 310,725 vaccine doses administered. Cape May: 5,701 cases, 188 deaths, 115,042 vaccine doses administered. Cumberland: 16,689 cases, 419 deaths, 147,422 vaccine doses administered. Ocean: 75,004 cases, 2,091 deaths, 597,712 vaccine doses administered. Figures are as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Louisiana#Hurricane Ida#State Health#Ldh#Wwl Tv News#The Ios App Store#Google Play
AL.com

Alabama COVID hospitalizations drop as number of deaths rises

The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has fallen below 2,000, but medical officials cautioned Monday that hospitals and intensive care units remain full of largely unvaccinated patients and that deaths contributed to the decline. After weeks of a near vertical upward trajectory in hospitalizations — as the highly...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Number of Covid deaths, pediatric cases continue to increase

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers are decreasing, but health experts say not for a good reason. In fact, it’s because the number of deaths are rising. Health officials say there have been 30 deaths in Madison County in just seven days. They want the community to know these are people and not just data, and it’s why they’re urging everyone to do their part to keep themselves and those around them safe for this virus.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
actionnewsnow.com

6 coronavirus deaths reported in Shasta County Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Shasta County on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 290. Of those six deaths, they were a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man over 89.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTLA

L.A. County escaped post-Labor Day coronavirus surge, but officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated

Los Angeles County appears to have avoided a coronavirus surge associated with Labor Day, with officials hailing an ongoing reduction in weekly coronavirus cases, which have fallen to their lowest level since mid-July. “Higher vaccination rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations helped avert the usual increase in cases we experience after major holidays,” […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 in Florida: State reports 7,074 new cases; daily average lowest in nearly 10 weeks

Florida reported 7,074 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a continuing decline that pushed the 7-day trend to a 67-day low, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also increased its death count by eight on Saturday. Deaths are counted on the day they occur, not the day they are reported, and can take up to two weeks or more to be reflected in the ...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL

LDH attorneys dodged questions about deadly nursing home evacuations

NEW ORLEANS — Wanting answers, state lawmakers on the joint Medicaid Oversight Committee questioned attorneys representing the Louisiana Department of Health Friday about that deadly nursing home evacuation during Hurricane Ida. “LDH needs to do a plan of correction on themselves on this one,” said Sen. Bob Hensgens. Since the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Dramatic Drop In COVID Patients At South Florida Hospitals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned there has been a dramatic drop in the number of patients with the coronavirus at South Florida hospitals. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that the number of COVID patients at Jackson Health System hospitals were 189 on this Thursday compared with a summer peak of 445 on August 23 and an all-time peak of 485 patients on July 27 of 2020. A spokeswoman for the Memorial Healthcare System said there were 278 COVID patients at its hospitals on this Thursday compared with an all-time peak of 738 patients and a spokeswoman for the Broward Health System said...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy