Virginia State

Hip-hop festival making a comeback at Norfolk brewery will highlight rising Virginia talent

By Saleen Martin, The Virginian-Pilot
 9 days ago

Sunday will be a fun day in Norfolk for Hampton Roads hip-hop heads.

The “Everyday Dope Life Presents: EDL FEST | A Hip-Hop Carnival” will run from 2 to 10 p.m. at Maker’s Craft Brewery.

Named after the group hosting the festival, Everyday Dope Life, the carnival highlights rising talent from Virginia and surrounding areas, said CEO Niyah Nelson, who goes by Niyah Nel. There will be networking time and performances by local talent such as Young Crazy and Al-Doms.

National artists will be there too, including Detroit rapper Babyface Ray and some surprise guests set to perform during the festival’s “Young Crazy & Friends” segment.

There will also be games, food trucks and a cypher, where rappers get together and freestyle.

Nel said that more than 300 people attended the first EDL Fest in 2017 and the number doubled the following year. A downsized version was held in 2019 called “Dope-AF-Fair.”

This year, she’s expecting 300 to 400 people to show.

She believes these events are a way for people to experience the live music culture and get to know homegrown artists.

The 27-year-old graduated from Norfolk State University in 2016, majoring in mass communications and general broadcasting.

She has worked with Def Jam Recordings and Timbaland’s record label, Mosley Music Group. The Everyday Dope Life group was founded by Timbaland’s studio manager in Virginia, Larry “Live” Lyons.

He needed help managing the company, so Nel took over in 2016 and relaunched the brand in 2017 as her events and media company, she told Voyage ATL Magazine .

She called this year’s festival a comeback show. The brewery isn’t making masks a requirement, but organizers suggest wearing one and having sanitizer on hand.

“It feels like we’re starting over again because of the pandemic and the makeups and all those things that have happened in between the 2018 show to now,” Nel said.

“We’re just trying to grab a little bit of everything that makes up our 757 creativity.”

For more information, check out everydaydopelife.com .

___

If you go

When: 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Maker’s Craft Brewery, 735 E 23rd Street, Norfolk

Tickets: $39.99 GA; $54.99 VIP; www.universe.com

Details: everydaydopelife@gmail.com or www.tinyurl.com/edlfest

