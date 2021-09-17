CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons rule out rookie WR Frank Darby for Week 2

 9 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons will again have a near-perfect bill of health for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The lone player listed on this week’s injury report was rookie wide receiver Frank Darby, who missed Friday’s practice with a calf injury.

Darby, a sixth-round draft pick out of Arizona State, was a healthy scratch for the Falcons during their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie wideout was limited on Thursday before sitting out Friday.

Atlanta remains a 12.5-point underdog for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

