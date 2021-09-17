Take Note: A Penn State College of Medicine faculty member on the increase in diseases of despair in Pennsylvania

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Pennsylvania had been seeing an increase in alcohol- and substance-related disorders, along with depression. Known as “diseases of despair,” these conditions can lead not only to feeling disconnected from communities but to increased risk for health problems. WPSU's Anne Danahy spoke with Daniel George, an associate professor of humanities and public health sciences with the Penn State College of Medicine. He’s part of a team studying what’s behind these diseases of despair in Pennsylvania and what can be done to address them.