Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Many north county neighborhoods experiencing power outage

By Mike McKinnon III, KUSI Newsroom
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Residents of Rancho Santa Fe are out of power, as SDGE is reporting many north county communities are experiencing the same issue. Encinitas/ Cardiff-By-The-Sea/ Olivenhain/ SE Rancho Santa Fe/ NW Rancho Santa Fe/ San Elijo Lagoon/ N Rancho Santa Fe/ The Bridges Club/ NE Rancho Santa Fe/ Rancho Penasquitos/ Rancho Bernardo/ San Pasqual/ W Bernardo/ Del Dios/ Lake Hodges/ Fairbanks Ranch/ Harmony Grove/ Lake Hodges.

