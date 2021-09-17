Many north county neighborhoods experiencing power outage
RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Residents of Rancho Santa Fe are out of power, as SDGE is reporting many north county communities are experiencing the same issue. Encinitas/ Cardiff-By-The-Sea/ Olivenhain/ SE Rancho Santa Fe/ NW Rancho Santa Fe/ San Elijo Lagoon/ N Rancho Santa Fe/ The Bridges Club/ NE Rancho Santa Fe/ Rancho Penasquitos/ Rancho Bernardo/ San Pasqual/ W Bernardo/ Del Dios/ Lake Hodges/ Fairbanks Ranch/ Harmony Grove/ Lake Hodges.www.kusi.com
Comments / 1